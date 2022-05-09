Christina Hall Reveals Son Brayden, 6, Underwent an 'Emergency' Appendectomy: 'Scary 12 Hours'

Christina Hall and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa shared that their son Brayden was also diagnosed Meckel's diverticulum, an abnormality of the small intestine

Brayden El Moussa is on the mend.

The 6-year-old son of Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa is recovering in the hospital after he underwent an "emergency" appendectomy on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Christina, 38, opened up about the "scary" moment in a post shared on Instagram. "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents," she wrote alongside a photo of her little one in a hospital bed.

"After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning," she continued, referring to what is an abnormality of the small intestine. "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣."

Christina then went on to say that "the surgery went well" and Brayden "is recovering and in good spirits," before she wrote, "The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early."

Christina Hall Says Son Brayden Had 'Emergency Appendectomy' Credit: Christina Hall Instagram; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side," she added. "Happy Mother's Day everyone. 🤍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

El Moussa, 40, also shared his son's health news in an Instagram post of his own on Sunday. He and Christina also share 11-year-old daughter Taylor El Moussa.

"It's been an interesting 24 hours," the father of two captioned his post. "Last night we were at the CHOC Gala and this morning we were at CHOC hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery."

El Moussa said Brayden "was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room." He continued: "It was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel's diverticulum."

"Both issues were surgically removed and he's recovering overnight with his mom," he continued. "He's such a strong boy and of course he told me he's very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he's obsessed with food just like his daddy❤️."

El Moussa then described the ordeal as a "very scary day," but said, however, "we all banned together as a family to get through it." He added: "Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy."

Others in Brayden's inner circle also detailed his health ordeal on social media, including his stepfather Joshua Hall, who is married to Christina, and his stepmother Heather Rae Young, who is married to El Moussa.

"Today @therealtarekelmoussa and I were woken up to a call that as a parent & step parent you never want to wake up to. Christina & Josh rushed Bray to the hospital very early this AM," Young, 34, wrote in her own post.

The Selling Sunset star called the entire moment the "scariest day of our life but we are so thankful it was caught early."

"The doctors and nurses at Mission Hospital were incredible & took the best care of him," she added. "Times like these we ban together as a family. It's been a very emotional day but he is doing well and recovering. 🤍❤️."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Josh, 41, meanwhile, celebrated Christina and her role as a mom in a Mother's Day post that commended her efforts amid Brayden's hospital stay.

"One of the kids was in some discomfort last night. Christina was tending care all night doing all she could to make them feel better and after no improvement, she made the decision to go to the hospital. And her motherly instinct was spot on and after an emergency procedure, I'm happy to say, recovery is now in process," he wrote.

Stating that Christina "never slowed, showed any sign of weakness and remained focused the whole time," Josh continued that his wife was "without sleep for the last 33+ hours. She will rest again soon, but not until her job as a mom is complete."