Christina Hall Reveals Fashion Tip from Daughter Taylor in Glimpse at 'Mom Life' with All Three Kids

Christina Hall's kids keep her busy.

The mom of three, 39, shared a glimpse from her weekend with her three kids — sons Hudson, 3, and Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12 — on Instagram Sunday.

Posing for a mirror selfie with the kids, the Christina on the Coast star posed in jeans and a t-shirt while standing with an arm around Brayden, who wore colorful shorts and a graphic t-shirt. Hudson stood next to him in a gray sweatshirt, with Taylor standing behind them in a gray crop top and jeans.

"Mom life = Playing their driver to all activities allll weekend," Hall wrote. She also shared a fashion tip her tween gave her that day.

Christina Hall and sons Hudson and Brayden, daughter Taylor. Christina Hall/Instagram

"Tay [said] 'mom please don't wear leggings, put some jeans on' okkk Tay. Love this cute crew ❤️," she added.

Hall shares Hudson with ex Ant Anstead, and shares Brayden and Taylor with ex Tarek El Moussa.

The family, plus husband Josh Hall and both's parents, enjoyed Mother's Day in Southern California at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.

In an earlier post discussing Mother's Day, the HGTV star reflected on a year of change in her life.

Taylor El Moussa, Christina Hall, Josh Hall, Hudson Anstead, and Brayden El Moussa. Christina Hall/Instagram

"Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother's Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare- amongst other things," she shared.

Christina went on to recall a moment when the rental property owners of the place where she was staying while the family was "momentarily displaced" showed her an act of kindness.

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life-changing," she shared. "Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place."

"I know I've made mistakes but I know what I've done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I'm a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother's Day, no matter where you are in life or what's happening stay positive- It can all change in a year! ❤️."