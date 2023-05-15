Christina Hall Shares Family Photo During Mother's Day Celebration as She Reflects on Change

Christina Hall enjoyed a peaceful Mother's Day with her three kids.

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, enjoyed a quiet celebration with her kids —sons Hudson, 3, and Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, in Southern California at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.

Joining the blended family of five were both husband Josh Hall's and Christina's parents. The mom of three shares Hudson with ex Ant Anstead, and Brayden and Taylor with ex Tarek El Moussa.

"We had the most wonderful Mother's Day Weekend stay at @wamonarchbeach! The newly renovated rooms and suites are stunning 😍.We enjoyed relaxing time at the pool, a fabulous beachfront brunch with our families at the Monarch Bay Beach Club and dinner at our fav steakhouse @bourbonsteakoc …We will definitely be back soon! 💗," she wrote.

Christina Hall and daughter Taylor. Josh Hall with Christina's sons, Hudson and Brayden. L: Caption Christina Hall and daughter Taylor. PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram R: Caption Josh Hall with Christina's sons, Hudson and Brayden. PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram

In an earlier post discussing Mother's Day, the HGTV star reflected on a year of change in her life.

"Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother's Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare- amongst other things," she shared.

Christina went on to recall a moment when the rental property owners of the place where she was staying while the family was "momentarily displaced" showed her an act of kindness.

Christina Hall/instagram

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life-changing," she shared. "Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place."

"I know I've made mistakes but I know what I've done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I'm a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother's Day, no matter where you are in life or what's happening stay positive- It can all change in a year! ❤️"

When it comes to expanding her family with husband Josh, the reality star told PEOPLE, "our hands are full."

"We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she shared in January. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good."