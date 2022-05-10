Christina Hall Praises Ex Tarek El Moussa for 'Important Teamwork' amid Son's Emergency Surgery

"We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part," writes Christina Hall, shouting out ex Tarek El Moussa

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are one strong co-parenting team.

The former couple came together in support of their son Brayden James Sunday, as the 6½-year-old underwent an "emergency" appendectomy.

Christina, 38, shouted out both her ex and his wife Heather Rae Young in an Instagram Story showing a smiling Brayden post-surgery on Monday evening, writing, "Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is."

"We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part," Christina continued. "Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise,' what matters is the kids.

She ended by tagging both El Moussa, 40, and Young, 34, as well as her own husband Josh Hall.

The Christina on the Coast star initially opened up about Brayden's procedure on Instagram, captioning a photo of her little one in a hospital bed, "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents."

"After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning," she continued, referring to what is an abnormality of the small intestine. "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣."

Christina then went on to say that "the surgery went well" and Brayden "is recovering and in good spirits," before she wrote, "The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early."

"Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side," she added. "Happy Mother's Day everyone. 🤍."

El Moussa — who also daughter Taylor, 11, with Christina — posted about his son's health news in an Instagram post of his own on Sunday.

"It's been an interesting 24 hours," the father of two captioned his post. "Last night we were at the CHOC Gala and this morning we were at CHOC hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery."

El Moussa said Brayden "was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room." He continued, "It was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel's diverticulum."

"Both issues were surgically removed and he's recovering overnight with his mom," he continued. "He's such a strong boy and of course he told me he's very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he's obsessed with food just like his daddy❤️."

El Moussa then described the ordeal as a "very scary day," but said, however, "we all banned [sic] together as a family to get through it." Concluded the Flip or Flop star, "Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy."

Others in Brayden's inner circle also detailed his health ordeal on social media, including stepmom Young, who wrote in her own post, "Today @therealtarekelmoussa and I were woken up to a call that as a parent & step parent you never want to wake up to. Christina & Josh rushed Bray to the hospital very early this AM."

The Selling Sunset star called the entire moment the "scariest day of our life but we are so thankful it was caught early."

"The doctors and nurses at Mission Hospital were incredible & took the best care of him," she added. "Times like these we ban together as a family. It's been a very emotional day but he is doing well and recovering. 🤍❤️."

Josh, meanwhile, celebrated Christina and her role as a mom in a Mother's Day post that commended her efforts amid Brayden's hospital stay.