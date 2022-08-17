Christina Hall Goes on Outdoor Adventure with Son Hudson and Their Dogs: 'Gotta Wear Them All Out'

The mom of three spent some special quality time outdoors with her youngest son

Angela Andaloro
Published on August 17, 2022
Christina Hall Plays and Runs with Son Hudson and Their Two Dogs: 'Gotta Wear Them All Out'
Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall loves spending quality time with her kids.

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, spent a fun day out and about with the youngest of her three kids, son Hudson, 2. In photos on her Instagram Story, mom and son enjoy a day out with their dogs and with Christina's husband, Josh Hall, who is tagged in the photos.

In the first photo, Christina holds Hudson — whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead — as they smile together and he sits on a ledge holding one dog leash while she holds the other. The second slide is a video of Christina starting to run with the two dogs as Hudson adorably tries to catch up.

"Gotta wear them all out," she joked in the caption, tagging her husband.

Christina also shares son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina Hall Plays and Runs with Son Hudson and Their Two Dogs: 'Gotta Wear Them All Out'
Christina Hall/Instagram

Over the weekend, the HGTV star mused over how fast daughter Taylor is growing up as she enjoyed a special "mommy daughter shopping date" with her girl. Hall shared a sweet photo on Instagram Saturday featuring the mother-daughter duo during their day out together.

In the selfie, Christina wore a strapless denim top and a pair of black sunglasses while her daughter sported a teal tank top and jean shorts.

"Mommy daughter shopping date 💟. The fact that we wear the same shoe size now is 😳. Taylor turns 12 next month, pre-teen life is becoming real much too quick!! 🥹," she captioned the picture.

Christina Hall Celebrates Fourth of July with All Three Kids and Husband Josh Hall: 'My Loves"
Christina Hall/Instagram

On April 5, PEOPLE confirmed that Christina and Josh had secretly married. Christina also changed her last name on her real estate license.

The pair started dating last Spring, PEOPLE exclusively revealing their relationship in July 2021 as the duo celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

"The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," Christina later wrote on Instagram. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

