Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Share Photos of Son Online, Speaks Out Against Ex Ant Anstead

Christina Hall will no longer share photos of son Hudson London online.

The Christina on the Coast star addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead.

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," the 39-year-old alleges in the caption on Instagram.

"Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

Noting that she has "always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear," she explained that she wanted her son to "participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings" that happen while filming.

"Hudson's father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life," Hall added, noting "This has been the case since July 2020."

Hall — who said in her own response to Anstead's latest filing that Hudson hasn't appeared in an ad on her account since the issue was first raised this past April — called her ex's judgment of her Instagram account as "unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen."

The mom of three also pointed out that her photos show "a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family."

The HGTV star concluded by saying that she has a "personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum."

"I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother. ❤️," she wrote.

Later in the day, Hall shared photos of her two older children — Brayden James, 7, and Taylor Reese, 12, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — enjoying time together at their Tennessee country home.

In one photo, the siblings held chickens from the chicken coop. Later, she shared a photo of Taylor smiling as she stood near a fire, calling the tween a "country girl."

It's unclear whether Hudson — whose third birthday in early September was marked with a Paw Patrol-themed family celebration — was with the family at the time.