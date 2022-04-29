On Thursday, Ant Anstead filed for full legal and physical custody of 2-year-old Hudson, the son he shares with ex Christina Hall

Christina Hall's Husband Speaks Out After Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody: 'I Will Protect Her'

Christina Hall's husband Josh is speaking out after her ex-husband Ant Anstead sought full legal and physical custody of their only child together.

One day after Anstead filed court documents in Orange County, California, Josh posted a lengthy caption on Instagram, alluding to the brewing custody battle over Hall and Anstead's 2-year-old son Hudson London.

"Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy," Josh begins, referring to Hudson as well as Hall's son Brayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, from her previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa.

"What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development."

Christina Hall with her three kids and Josh Hall. https://www.instagram.com/christinahaack Credit: Christina Hall/Instagram

"Coming from a split home myself, I know it's not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it's pretty common," he continues. "So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."

Josh then goes on to praise Christina as a working mom, calling her "very driven" and a "positive influence" in her children's lives "while achieving success in anything she does."

Christina Hall with her three kids and Josh Hall. courtesy of Monica Gomez Credit: Monica Gomez

"There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn't for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private," he adds. "So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth."

Josh concludes, "I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn't bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that's the case."

The Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, and the Christina on the Coast star, 38, were both granted joint legal and physical custody of their son after their divorce last July.

But Anstead claimed in his filing obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday that he has been the "primary parent" and that Hall has spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with their son.

He asked the court for Hall's "regular" custody schedule to be "alternating weekends, Friday at 4:00 p.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m. commencing May 6, 2022, in California only, and except for vacations."

Ant Anstead, Christina Haack Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty; Allen Berezovsky/Getty

In response to the filing on Thursday, Hall told PEOPLE, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them," she added.

On Thursday afternoon, a California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied Anstead's ex parte application because he failed to prove there were critical circumstances concerning the child.