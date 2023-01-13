Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union.

"We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares.

Noting that her husband has "very southern values," Christina says he's forged a special bond with her two sons — Hudson 3, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, and Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa.

Christina loves that Josh and her boys spend time together in the great outdoors.

"They idolize watching him chop down trees. He's very hands-on, and he does things himself," she says of Josh. "He does a lot of projects himself too, and the boys just love being involved, especially Hudson."

Christina notes that her preschooler loves to be "very helpful" with Josh.

"He just follows Josh around, just asking Josh, 'Hey, what are we doing now? What can I help you with?' He is 3, and that's really what happens."

The former Flip or Flop star says that the boys and daughter Taylor, 12, have settled nicely into the new family dynamic.

"It just feels nice to have that family unit be settled," she shares. "That's all that Hudson will ever know, is Josh as his stepdad. [Hudson] will never have different memories as far as Josh and I being together, and pretty much Brayden as well."

While Josh doesn't have any children of his own, he's well-versed in life with kids as the oldest of a blended family of 11 siblings.

"So he has a lot of experience with kids even though he wasn't a father, he was the oldest of 11 other kids. He's used to little kids, and he's taken it on really well and obviously loves them," says Christina.

Despite his ease with children, Christina notes that when it comes to growing their family, "our hands are full."

"We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she says. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good."

