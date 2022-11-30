Christina Hall Says She's 'Exhausted' by Drama Around Posting Son Hudson's Face

Christina Hall is continuing to set the record straight when it comes to her family.

The Christina on the Coast star shared a family photo on Instagram Monday where she posed with husband Josh Hall and her three kids, sons Hudson, 3, and Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, in Tennessee, where the blended family of five celebrated Thanksgiving.

"What better back drop for family photos than a beautiful fall colored field?! This photoshoot was one of my favorites. I Love my family ❤️," Hall captioned the photo.

Later in the day, the mom of three shared a lengthy explanation on her Instagram Story addressing criticism over the fact that Hudson's face was covered with an emoji in the family shot. The move came after the HGTV star announced last month that she would no longer share her youngest son's photos on social media after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead.

Noting that "this will be the last time I talk about this," Hall explained she hoped to clear up the "confusion and false info about Hudson's photos."

Explaining critics have commented on her photo "she was never told she couldn't post," the 39-year-old designer agreed and noted, "I never said that!"

"I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson … I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge," she clarified. "I CHOSE and Choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me."

Hall noted that despite the belief that the contention is over Hudson appearing in paid advertisements on her page, "people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this has to do with advertisements."

"This is about CONTROL," she continued. "There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it."

Hall concluded by saying she was tired of "every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screen shot and picked apart," and reminded fans this is her choice.

"Now the 'now [sic] it alls' can go back to his page please. Thank you," she concluded.

Anstead has also responded to commenters on his page who have shared their thoughts on the situation between him and his ex-wife, especially in instances where the Celebrity Joyride: IOU host has shared photos of Hudson.

Addressing multiple comments that it was "unfair" that Anstead could continue to post his son's pictures while Hall couldn't, he wrote, "She can post as many as she likes 🥰 x."

As commenters discussed Hall's use of Hudson in paid advertisements posted to her account, Anstead chimed in again to say, "Hudzo childhood is not for sale. As a dad I will continue to step up for him x."