Christina Hall Enjoys 'Family Time' at the Beach with Her 3 Kids and Husband Josh in New Photo

Christina Hall is enjoying family time.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old shared a series of sweet photos from a family trip to La Jolla, California, with husband Josh Hall and her three kids, Brayden, 6, Taylor, 11, and Hudson, 2. Christina shares son Brayden and daughter Taylor with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

In the cute shots, the group of five, plus their dog Stella, pose together while standing on a large rock in front of the ocean. The second picture also features Josh's dad and stepmom.

"La Jolla never disappoints. Something about the sound of waves crashing 🌊. Nice to have family time with Josh's dad and step mom too. 🤍," Christina captioned her post.

The beach trip comes a few weeks after Brayden underwent an "emergency" appendectomy, which Christina described as a "scary" moment for the family.

Christina opened up about the experience in a post shared on Instagram. "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents," she wrote alongside a photo of her little one in a hospital bed.

"After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning," she continued, referring to what is an abnormality of the small intestine. "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣."

Christina then went on to say that "the surgery went well" and Brayden "is recovering and in good spirits," before she wrote, "The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early."