Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date

Christina Hall and Josh Hall are enjoying special time with Christina's three kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 04:41 PM
Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall and Josh Hall spent this weekend focused on family.

The bonding began Friday, when Hall, 39, shared photos of son Hudson, 3, giving her a sweet handmade Valentine's Day card.

"Early Valentine love from my littlest valentine," the mom of three captioned the shot showing Hudson holding a paper valentine addressed "To Mommy."

He then opens the card, holding it toward the camera and in front of his face so that the message is legible. "I love you because you give me so many hugs. Love, Hudson."

Hudson, who Christina shares with ex Ant Anstead, also cuddled up with Josh for a movie night in another photo she shared.

On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star shared more photos from the family's weekend, which saw them split up on two separate adventures.

"Josh surprised Taylor today and took her to Disneyland for a step-daddy / daughter day. Heart melts 💘😭," she captioned an Instagram post that showed the pre-teen posing with her stepfather in front of the Millennium Falcon ride at the California theme park.

A selfie of the two from another ride reads, "Step-daddy daughter Disneyland date. How cute are they?!"

Josh shared photos of the outing on his own Instagram Story, taking selfies throughout their day and joking, "We just came for some Dole Whip."

Later, he showed Taylor happily enjoying the iconic frozen dessert, writing, "Mission accomplished."

And while Josh and Taylor spent time togehter, Christina took son Brayden, 7, — who, along with Taylor, she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — and Hudson to an arcade.

"Meanwhile, I've got the boys and the loudest place ever," the mom of three joked, showing Hudson playing a racing game.

In last week's episode of Christina in the Country, Taylor cracked a joke about her stepdad's sense of style.

Christina and Taylor were chatting when the HGTV star got distracted by Josh's grand entrance into the kitchen wearing a camo-print t-shirt and denim overalls.

In a fit of laughter, Christina asked her husband: "What are you wearing?" Taylor then chimed in and said, "That is not OK. That is not style!"

