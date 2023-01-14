Christina Hall Says She Doesn't Want Daughter Taylor to Follow in Her Design Footsteps 'for a While'

Christina Hall is sharing her thoughts on her daughter following in her famous footsteps.

While recently chatting with E! News, Christina, 36, revealed that her 12-year-old daughter Taylor has developed similar talents and interests in home design, but the reality star isn't ready for her to pursue a career on camera any time soon.

"Taylor is just a natural. She's actually really good at design, and she's really good on camera," the Christina on the Coast star told the outlet. "It kind of freaks me out, but I don't want her to do any of that for a while."

In addition to Taylor, Christina also shares son Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa. She is also a mom to son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christina Hall/Instagram

In her chat with E! News, the HGTV star also discussed having her children make small appearances in her new series, Christina in the Country.

"They film with us maybe a maximum of an hour, maybe once a month," Christina explained. "I want them to go to college and then later, much later, if that's something they want to do and pursue, more power to them. But most importantly, I just want them to have normal childhoods."

While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Christina opened up about the "partnership" she's found in her marriage to Josh Hall and how her whole family has benefitted from the union.

"We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," she shared.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Noting that her husband has "very southern values," Christina said he's forged a special bond with her sons — Hudson and Brayden.

Christina loves that Josh and her boys spend time together in the great outdoors.

"They idolize watching him chop down trees. He's very hands-on, and he does things himself," she told PEOPLE of Josh. "He does a lot of projects himself too, and the boys just love being involved, especially Hudson."

Christina noted that her preschooler loves to be "very helpful" with Josh. "He just follows Josh around, just asking Josh, 'Hey, what are we doing now? What can I help you with?' He is 3, and that's really what happens."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Hall and Husband Josh Do Goat Yoga with Kids on Christina on the Coast

The former Flip or Flop star shared that the boys and daughter Taylor have settled nicely into the new family dynamic.

"It just feels nice to have that family unit be settled," she said. "That's all that Hudson will ever know, is Josh as his stepdad. [Hudson] will never have different memories as far as Josh and I being together, and pretty much Brayden as well."