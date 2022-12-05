See How Christina Hall Transformed Pre-Teen Daughter Taylor's Bedroom: 'Coming Together'

Christina Hall is showing off her 12-year-old daughter's chic new space.

On Saturday, the Christina in the Country star shared some glimpses of daughter Taylor's bedroom, which the HGTV personality has been doing some redecorating work on. The tween's space looks neat and peaceful in neutrals, with her name in big trendy lettering on the wall.

"Taylor's room coming together 💕," the mom of three, 39, captioned the Instagram Reel. "She wanted white chevron walls with a swinging chair and a white fluffy rug 🤍."

The pre-teen's room also includes a beautiful desk space with a well-organized collection of photos and shelves with even more photos and trinkets belonging to the oldest of Hall's three kids.

The far side of the room houses a swing chair and a tall plant bringing a place of color into the corner, which has windows across the wall.

Hall also gave a quick look at Taylor's attached bathroom, which continues with the neutral theme and caught the eye of many for being so neat.

In September, the Christina on the Coast star shared an Instagram carousel filled with sweet photos of Taylor for her 12th birthday.

In one photo, Taylor poses next to a decorative boulder painted with a birthday cake and balloons just for her.

"Happy Birthday Taylor 💕! Times goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much this past year has been 😱," Hall wrote. "We are so proud of Taylor!! She does great in school, excels in club soccer and has a nice group of friends. I love you beautiful / sweet girl, keep shining. ⭐️💕"

In addition to Taylor, Hall shares son Brayden James, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa — who is currently expecting his first baby with wife Heather Rae El Moussa. Hall is also mom to son Hudson London, 3, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead.