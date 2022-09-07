Christina Hall Says 'Wish Us All Luck' as Daughter Taylor, 11, Starts Middle School: Photo

Christina Hall shares Taylor and Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead

Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall's daughter is experiencing another special milestone.

On Wednesday, the HGTV star shared a photo of daughter Taylor Reese, 11, on her first day of school.

"First day of middle school 🥺😱. Wish us all luck!!! 🤍💕," she captioned the photo.

Taylor posed for the snap, dressed in a hoodie and her blue plaid uniform skirt, paired with a classic pair of Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers.

In addition to Taylor, Hall is also mom to sons Brayden James, 7, and Hudson London, 3. She shares Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa and Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

All three of Hall's children were in attendance last weekend as she and husband Josh Hall — who were married in April — celebrated their union with an intimate ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," she wrote in the caption. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

Hall's sons walked her down the aisle, which was laid with white flower petals, and stood by her side during the ceremony, along with Taylor.

Christina Hall and daughter Taylor
Christina Hall/Instagram

Earlier this summer, Hall mused over how fast Taylor is growing up as she enjoyed a special "mommy daughter shopping date" with her girl.

In the selfie, Hall wore a strapless denim top and a pair of black sunglasses while her daughter sported a teal tank top and jean shorts.

"Mommy daughter shopping date 💟. The fact that we wear the same shoe size now is 😳. Taylor turns 12 next month, pre-teen life is becoming real much too quick!! 🥹," she captioned the picture.

