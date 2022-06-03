Christina Hall shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex Tarek El Moussa, plus son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead

Christina Hall Says Daughter Taylor Is 'Growing Up Too Fast' in New Photo of Her 'Beautiful Girl'

Taylor El Moussa, Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California.

Taylor El Moussa, Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California.

All grown up!

On Thursday, Christina Hall, 38, shared a new photo of her 11-year-old daughter Taylor striking a pose for the camera as the HGTV star mused that her little girl is "growing up too fast."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Taylor, whom Hall shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, dressed up for a day out with her mom, wearing a black skirt, floral top and dark distressed denim jacket. She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses atop her head and athletic sneakers.

"Growing up too fast 😩. My beautiful girl, love her so much it hurts. 🤍," wrote Hall, who also shares son Brayden, 6, with El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead.

Earlier this week, Hall shared a proud mom moment on Instagram when Taylor scored a goal in her soccer game.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Christina on the Coast star recorded the moment her daughter stole the ball from her opponent and successfully kicked the ball into the net.

"From work to the ⚽️ field. We made it just in time to walk up and see Taylor score! 👏🏼 🤍," she captioned the video.

Last month, Hall posted a series of sweet photos from a family trip to La Jolla, California, with husband Josh Hall and her three kids.

In the cute shots, the group of five, plus their dog Stella, pose together while standing on a large rock in front of the ocean. The second picture also features Josh's dad and stepmom.