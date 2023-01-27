Christina Hall's 7-Year-Old Son Brayden Cuddles Her in Heartfelt Pic: 'Someone Missed His Mommy'

Christina Hall is feeling the love!

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a sweet pic on Instagram Thursday featuring her 7-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa.

"Someone missed his mommy 💟," she wrote alongside the snap, which showed Brayden going in for a tight hug as the two sat on the floor.

The mother-son reunion comes on the heels of the debut of Hall's new limited series Christina in the Country — a spin-off of her California-based home renovation show — earlier this month.

The HGTV star has also been keeping busy as she enjoys the more relaxed country life with her husband Josh, as the two expand her design business down South.

Her daughter Taylor, 12 — whom she also shares with her ex and former Flip or Flop costar El Moussa — and her son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, also get to experience a bit of Southern charm when they stay at her Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse.

Christina Hall/Instagram

Splitting her time between California and Tennessee, the designer said recently that she was living "in a dream" in a sneak peek of the premiere of the new show.

"Up until now, Tennessee has always been a quick getaway, but with every trip I'm just loving it more and more," she explained. "I'm always looking for more reasons to spend time here."

Last year, Hall and her family streamlined life after moving back to Newport Beach, Calif. from Dana Point, where she bought a home in 2021.

Hall sold the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Orange County property in Dana Point for $11.5 million, her representative told PEOPLE last April.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At the time, she shared a post detailing the reason why the family was moving on.

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote in the post. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go."