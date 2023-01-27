Celebrity Parents Christina Hall's 7-Year-Old Son Brayden Cuddles Her in Heartfelt Pic: 'Someone Missed His Mommy' The Christina in the Country star shares Brayden, and 12-year-old daughter Taylor, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 12:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram Christina Hall is feeling the love! The Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a sweet pic on Instagram Thursday featuring her 7-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa. "Someone missed his mommy 💟," she wrote alongside the snap, which showed Brayden going in for a tight hug as the two sat on the floor. The mother-son reunion comes on the heels of the debut of Hall's new limited series Christina in the Country — a spin-off of her California-based home renovation show — earlier this month. The HGTV star has also been keeping busy as she enjoys the more relaxed country life with her husband Josh, as the two expand her design business down South. Christina Hall Shares Heartwarming Photo of Her Sons, Says Hudson Is 'Brayden's Little Shadow' Her daughter Taylor, 12 — whom she also shares with her ex and former Flip or Flop costar El Moussa — and her son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, also get to experience a bit of Southern charm when they stay at her Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse. Christina Hall/Instagram Splitting her time between California and Tennessee, the designer said recently that she was living "in a dream" in a sneak peek of the premiere of the new show. "Up until now, Tennessee has always been a quick getaway, but with every trip I'm just loving it more and more," she explained. "I'm always looking for more reasons to spend time here." Christina Hall Moving Into 'Long Term Family Home' with Husband Josh Hall and Kids Last year, Hall and her family streamlined life after moving back to Newport Beach, Calif. from Dana Point, where she bought a home in 2021. Hall sold the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Orange County property in Dana Point for $11.5 million, her representative told PEOPLE last April. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. At the time, she shared a post detailing the reason why the family was moving on. "We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote in the post. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go."