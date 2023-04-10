Christina Hall Clarifies She Never 'Stole' Her Kids as They Celebrate Easter in Tennessee

Christina Hall celebrated a country Easter with the ones she loves most.

The Christina on the Coast star spent the holiday weekend at her country home in Tennessee with all three of her kids — sons Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12 — as well as her parents and husband Josh Hall.

Hall began sharing scenes from the family getaway on Saturday, showing son Hudson, whom she shared with ex Ant Anstead, riding a suitcase through the airport as they prepared to travel down south from their California home.

Later, she clarified on her Instagram Story that contrary to some beliefs, she still calls the West Coast her home base.

Christina Hall's Instagram Story. Christina Hall/Instagram

"For everyone confused.. we do NOT live in Tennessee," Hall, 39, wrote. "We live in California ... we have a second home in Tennessee."

Addressing those who comment on how her splitting her time impacts her kids, she wrote, "For all those people thinking I left the kids or stole the kids ... false info. We just frequently visit our home away from home."

On Sunday, the HGTV star posed with her whole family as they enjoyed time playing with chicks and baby goats. The three kids could be seen posing with the Easter bunny and enjoying the contents of their Easter baskets.

Christina Hall's daughter Taylor holding a baby goat. Christina Hall's son Brayden holding a baby goat. Christina Hall's son Hudson holding a baby goat. L: Caption Christina Hall's daughter Taylor holding a baby goat. PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram C: Caption Christina Hall's son Brayden holding a baby goat. PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram R: Caption Christina Hall's son Hudson holding a baby goat. PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram

"Easter 2023 💗. Complete with baby goats and baby chicks 🐐 🐤 ," she captioned the series of photos.

Hall shares her older set of kids with ex Tarek El Moussa, who recently welcomed a son with wife Heather Rae El Moussa. When it comes to expanding her family with husband Josh, the reality star told PEOPLE "our hands are full."

"We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she shared in January. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good."

Christina Hall/Instagram

Hall's husband, whom she's described as having "very southern values," has made light of the talk around the couple's surprise marriage, joking about it in their anniversary post earlier this month.

"'How long will this one last?' ..03/2023⏮️03/2022⏮️03/2021," he jokingly captioned the post, on which Christina commented: "Better be ♾️ !!! ❤️"

"You know we can't be broken, we just get stronger and stronger," replied Josh, 42.