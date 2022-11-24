Christina Hall Will Spend 'Quiet' Thanksgiving in Tennessee with Husband Josh and Her Kids

Christina Hall is enjoying Thanksgiving with her three kids.

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, is opening up about her Thanksgiving, telling PEOPLE she's looking forward to enjoying a "quiet" holiday with husband Josh Hall and her kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and sons Hudson, 3, and Brayden, 7.

"Nothing says Thanksgiving like fall colors of Tennessee in the peaceful woods with our family," Christina tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"We are excited to have a quiet week at home with the kids and Josh's sister Stacie and her family," the mom of three continues. "We've all been so crazy busy so it's nice to take a week to just talk, chill, play games and make some delicious meals."

Christina shares her two older children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who is currently awaiting the arrival of his first baby with wife Heather Rae El Moussa. She shares Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall/instagram

Earlier this week, Christina shared a snap where she and Josh smiled for a selfie next to each other on an airplane while Brayden and Taylor could be seen in a row across from them. "✈️ 3 kids + us = 😜," she wrote.

On Monday, she posted an additional picture on her Story showing Brayden, Taylor and Josh's niece smiling at an ice cream shop in Tennessee, where Christina purchased a second home last year. "Must stop at our fav 🍦 spot," wrote the HGTV star.

Christina also noted that while Hudson was present, he "can't be" seen in the photos. "Hudson is here too but can't be 'here' 🎥," she shared.

Christina Hall/Instagram

Last month, Christina addressed her decision to no longer share photos of Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and his father.

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," she alleged in the Instagram post.

"Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."