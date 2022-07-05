Christina Hall shares son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11, with ex Tarek El Moussa, plus son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead

Christina Hall Celebrates Fourth of July with Her Three Kids and Husband Josh Hall: 'My Loves'

Christina Hall Celebrates Fourth of July with All Three Kids and Husband Josh Hall: 'My Loves"

Christina Hall Celebrates Fourth of July with All Three Kids and Husband Josh Hall: 'My Loves"

Christina Hall had her hands and her heart full on the Fourth of July.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared some sweet family moments on Instagram on the holiday Monday, which she spent with husband Josh Hall and her three kids. Christina shares son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11, with ex Tarek El Moussa, plus son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My loves ❤️💙💥!! Happy 4th from our family to yours. 🇺🇸🤍," the HGTV star captioned the image, in which she hugs Brayden in front of her as she holds Hudson. Taylor stands between her mom and Josh, coming close to her mom's height just past Josh's shoulder.

Later, Christina shared a cute video of her kids joined by some other children as they engaged in a boys versus girls water balloon fight.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The mom of three also shared a photo of her husband rocking an American flag-themed onesie in front of their pool on Instagram in celebration of the holiday. Her son Hudson can be seen looking in the background.

"Just enjoying the view," Christina wrote on her Instagram post. "💥 Happy 4th of July weekend . ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸"

Josh joked in the post's comments that, "Hudson was not impressed with my patriotic Thai Chi [sic]..."

Joshua Hall Credit: Christina Hall/Instagram

Josh has been by his wife's side during some difficult times over the last few months. In late April, Anstead — who is currently dating Renée Zellweger — filed for full custody of Hudson after he and Christina were granted joint legal and physical custody of Hudson following their divorce in July 2021.

In a rare statement on Instagram, Josh commented on the drama between Christina and her ex. "Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy," he wrote.

"What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development."

Later, Josh noted, "There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn't for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth."