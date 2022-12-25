Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate 'Wonderful Christmas Eve' with All 3 of Her Kids

Christina Hall was surrounded by three generations of family this Christmas.

The HGTV star, 39, shared photos Sunday from her Christmas Eve celebration with husband Josh Hall and her three children, including 3-year-old son Hudson London, as well as her parents.

She shares Hudson with her second husband Ant Anstead.

"Wonderful Christmas Eve with family and friends," she wrote with a photo of Josh, 42, holding Hudson, as they also posed with her daughter Taylor, 12, and 7-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.

Christina also posted a photo of her three kids with their grandparents, as well as one with their aunt, Carly Haack.

Christina Hall/Instagram

The Christina on the Coast star shared a video of Brayden enjoying some Christmas carols at Mariners Church, before Taylor helped herself to some of Santa's cookies. "Notorious for eating Santa's cookies since 2012," Christina wrote.

In September, Hall shared an Instagram carousel filled with sweet photos of Taylor for her 12th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Taylor! Times goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much this past year has been," Hall wrote. "We are so proud of Taylor!! She does great in school, excels in club soccer and has a nice group of friends. I love you beautiful / sweet girl, keep shining."

Christina Hall/Instagram

Last month, Hall was joined by all three of her kids on a trip to Tennessee.

In a snap shared on Instagram, Christina and Josh smiled for a selfie next to each other on a flight while Brayden and Taylor could be seen in a row across from them. "✈️ 3 kids + us = 😜," she wrote.

She later posted an additional picture on her Story showing Brayden, Taylor and Josh's niece smiling at an ice cream shop in Tennessee, where Christina purchased a second home last year. "Must stop at our fav 🍦 spot," wrote the HGTV star.

Christina also noted that while Hudson was present, he wasn't in the photos. "Hudson is here too but can't be 'here'," she shared.

Christina Hall/Instagram

She announced in September that she would no longer share her youngest son's photos after it became a point of legal contention between herself and Anstead.

Last month, Christina continued to address the topic, noting that it would "be the last time I talk about this" and explaining she hoped to clear up the "confusion and false info about Hudson's photos."

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month, a judge signed off on the exes' agreement on Nov. 18 to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson, which was the agreement when their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Christina and Anstead first announced their split after less than two years of marriage in September 2020, with an official divorce filing made that November.

PEOPLE broke the news that Christina and Josh were dating on July 6, 2021, when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport. She confirmed they were engaged in September of that year. In April 2022, PEOPLE reported the two tied the knot after dating for a year. Christina later confirmed they had wed in a courthouse ceremony.

In September 2022, they celebrated their nuptials again with a ceremony and party in Hawaii.