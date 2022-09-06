Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Each Praise 'Super Witty' Son Hudson on His Third Birthday

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's little guy is growing up!

On Tuesday, both of Hudson London's parents celebrated his third birthday with sweet tributes on Instagram.

Sharing some of her favorite photos of Hudson, the Christina on the Coast star — who is also mom to son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11 — celebrated her little boy for being "SO smart, cute and sweet."

"Hudson is super witty and knows how to be sarcastic and tell jokes. He impresses everyone with the way he communicates," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

"I love our laughs and cuddles. He lights up our home and lives. We've been celebrating all week but can't wait to make him feel extra special today. 🎂🎉💕"

In his tribute, the Celebrity Joy Ride: IOU host noted that "three years has flown by!"

"Hudzo it's been an absolute privilege to have a front row seat to witness the overflowing joy and personality you are!" the proud dad — who is also father to son Archie, 15, and daughter Amelie, 18 — wrote. "You are a very special boy!"

"We have built a very close bond between us, and I love how connected we are. Everyone who gets near you feels your love, cheekiness, humour, playful energy and total and utter pure JOY," he continues. "You wear your heart on your sleeve. I know exactly what you are saying without saying a word! It's an absolute privilege to be your daddo."

Over the weekend, Hudson joined brother Brayden in walking Hall down the aisle during her Hawaiian wedding ceremony to Josh Hall.

The two boys walked on either side of their mom, with Hudson holding her hand, as they made their way down the aisle, which was lined with white flower petals. The pair of brothers looked adorable in matching white button-down shirts with suspenders and khaki pants.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," she wrote in the caption. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊"