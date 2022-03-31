Christina Haack is a mom of three to daughter Taylor 11, and sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2

Christina Haack Wants Time to 'Slow Down' as Daughter Taylor Becomes Preteen 'Right Before My Eyes'

Christina Haack is not ready for her little girl to grow up.

On Monday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a car selfie of her and her 11-year-old daughter Taylor Reese. She reflected on her mother-daughter bonding moments, telling her followers that her preteen is growing up too fast.

"Need time to slow down asap!! 🛑 ⏰ Taylor becoming a pre-teen right before my eyes 😢," she captioned the post. "No matter what age we are we have always been jamming to our music and having our car talks. ❤️"

Haack shares Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, along with son Brayden James, 6. She is also mom to son Hudson London, 2, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Last week, the mom of three posted a heartwarming photo of Brayden and Hudson hugging one another alongside a caption about the pair's special bond.

"These two 😍. I am so impressed with what an amazing big brother Brayden has become. I'm not just saying it, I really am. He asked to share a room with Hudson and they have been loving bunk bed life," she wrote on Instagram.

"Life post divorce can be very complicated but love for my children and their love for each other never is. 🤍" Haack added.

Haack and Anstead announced their split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage and finalized their divorce in June 2021.

The mom of three is now engaged to Joshua Hall. The pair announced their engagement in September of 2021 during a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.

Haack has often posted snaps on social media of Hall spending time with her kids. Last month, the HGTV star also shared a photo on Instagram from a day out with Hall and her kids.