Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate 'Sweet' Son Brayden's 6th Birthday: 'I Love You'

Happy birthday, Brayden James!

Flip or Flop stars and co-parents Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa rang in their son's 6th birthday on Friday by sharing sweet tributes on their respective social media accounts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Haack — who also shares 10-year-old daughter Taylor Reese with El Moussa, 39 — wrote on her Instagram, "Happy 6️⃣ Brayden!! 🎈 So feisty and full of life."

"I hope he always stays authentic, camera shy and always smiling!! I love being his mama!" Haack, 38, continued. "Raising my kids to be hard workers who respect everyone and are kind is my biggest life goal."

"I love you sweet boy," she added.

El Moussa called Brayden "Mr. Handsome" in an Instagram post of his own, which featured a photo slideshow of the young boy throughout the years.

"How is my little man already 6!?!" the Flipping 101 star wrote in the caption. "No words can describe how much brighter this boy makes my day."

"If you know Bray or have been watching him grow up on the shows, you know he's a ball of energy, crazy, silly, and is always making us all laugh but you also know that he's the sweetest boy with the biggest heart," he added. "I feel blessed every single day to be his and Tay's dad and raising him and seeing him grow up makes me the happiest dad alive. Happy birthday Bray Bray, I love you so much."

In addition, Brayden was fêted by El Moussa's fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

"Happy Birthday to our Bray!!" shared Young, who got engaged to El Moussa in July 2020 after a year of dating. "Life is so much better with you in it. I love watching you turn into the sweetest man, just like your daddy @therealtarekelmoussa."

"Being your bonus mom has filled my heart in a way I never could've imagined. I love you, I love our bond, and I couldn't be happier to share a part of life with you," Young, 33, wrote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Brayden also received well wishes from Haack's second husband Ant Anstead. (Haack and Anstead were married from 2018 to 2021 and share 23-month-old son Hudson London.)

Posting a black and white selfie with Brayden, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host, 42, wrote on his Instagram Story, "Happy birthday Bray! 6!!"

Ant Anstead, Bray Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Last year, Haack opened up to PEOPLE about co-parenting amid the pandemic, sharing that her and El Moussa's top priority will always be Brayden and Taylor.

"'What's best for the kids?' " Haack said of their sole focus. "It's good we're on the same page — otherwise it would be a mess!"

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek El Moussa Is 'Super Remorseful' He 'Lashed Out' at Ex Christina Haack, Says Source

In April, El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight that the former couple are in a "completely different place" since splitting up.