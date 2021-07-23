Christina Haack Gets Surprise from Daughter After 'Rough Week' amid Tarek El Moussa Confrontation

While filming their HGTV show Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa recently went on a verbal tirade against ex-wife Christina Haack, with whom he shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5,

Christina Haack received a thoughtful surprise from her eldest child after an admittedly "rough week."

PEOPLE reported Wednesday that Haack's ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa went on a verbal tirade against her on the set of their HGTV show.

Haack, 38, and El Moussa, 39, tied the knot in 2009 and broke up in 2016, finalizing their divorce in 2018, and they share daughter Taylor Reese, 10½, and son Brayden James, 5½.

The mom of three (she also shares son Hudson London, 22 months, with ex Ant Anstead) shared a photo of Taylor on Instagram Friday as she brought her a tray of snacks while smiling. "My sweet girl knew I was having a rough week so she surprised me and brought me breakfast in bed…. And I must say she knows me well -healthy choices. #Luckymama," Haack captioned the post.

El Moussa's on-set outburst was after he didn't like the way Haack signaled to him that she and the crew were ready to film the next segment. According to TMZ, during the heated confrontation, he allegedly yelled at Haack, saying he enjoys watching her fail. He also compared her to his current fiancée Heather Rae Young, of Selling Sunset fame.

"Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning," El Moussa reportedly told Haack, saying he "made" her and referring to her as a "washed-up loser."

A source told PEOPLE Thursday that El Moussa regrets his actions: "They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful. They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends."

Both reality stars found fame with the launch of Flip or Flop back in 2013. Despite both now having solo series on the network — Haack's Christina on the Coast and El Moussa's Flipping 101 — the two have continued filming Flip or Flop together.

The show, now shooting its 10th season, follows the divorced duo as they navigate life as co-parents and real estate experts flipping run-down homes in California for a profit.

Haack began dating new boyfriend Joshua Hall after her split from her second husband of less than two years husband Anstead.

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," Haack, who went public with her relationship with Hall in early July, wrote in a recent Instagram upload.