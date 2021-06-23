Christina Haack Shows Off Daughter Taylor's Paris-Themed 10th Birthday Party: 'It Was Perfect'

In an exclusive clip, Christina Haack celebrates daughter Taylor's 10th birthday four days after announcing her separation from Ant Anstead

Christina Haack can't believe how fast her daughter is growing up!

In an exclusive clip for Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast, the HGTV host, 37, surprises daughter Taylor with a Paris-themed party for her 10th birthday. While the clip airs this week, Taylor, who Haack shares with ex-husband and Flip and Flop costar Tarek El Moussa, celebrated her 10th birthday last fall.

Balloons in pink, white and gold filled the outdoor space that also included long tables for guests (complete with mini Eiffel Towers at each place setting), custom macarons, lots of pink roses, a pink-and-white cake decorated with a Parisian scene - and even a faux bakery storefront that read, "BOULANGERIE D'TAYLOR."

"Oh my gosh! It says I have my own pastry shop," Taylor says as she excitedly runs toward the storefront.

Christina haack Credit: HGTV

The painting was so detailed that Taylor even tries to walk through the fake door at one point.

"It's a mural isn't it," she says, realizing her mistake. "It looked like a door, I'm just saying it did."

"Taylor's reaction when she first saw it was priceless," Haack says with a smile. "I could just see her eyes light up. Watching her run to every little station, it was perfect."

"I cannot believe Taylor is 10," the mom of three adds. "Like double digits? That flew by, it's actually making me really sad."

Taylor's birthday party, which took place last September, came four days after Haack announced her separation from husband Ant Anstead.

This week, the Christina on the Coast star and the Wheeler Dealers star, 42, finalized their divorce, PEOPLE confirmed.

Both have been granted joint legal and physical custody of their son Hudson London, 21 months. Haack also shares son Brayden, 5, with her first husband, El Moussa.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote, in September 2020. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

An official divorce filing came in November 2020.