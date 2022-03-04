Christina Haack Shares Video of Son Hudson Bothering Fiancé as He Sleeps: 'Poor Josh'

Christina Haack's fiancé Josh Hall has been spending a lot of time with her three children — daughter Taylor 11, and sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2

Christina Haack's fiancé has his hands full with her little ones.

On Friday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared an adorable video on Instagram of her youngest child, son Hudson London, 2, as he unknowingly bothered her fiancé Josh Hall as he was sleeping in bed.

In the clip, Hall is laying in bed with a pillow over his face as Hudson climbs on him while shouting. "I made Josh a house. It's tired," the toddler says, referring to Hall, before Haack repeated after her son with a laugh.

"Poor Josh 😂😴," she captioned the post.

Haack announced her engagement to Hall on Sept. 20 via Instagram and has often posted snaps on social media of him spending time with her kids.

Along with Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, Haack is also mom to daughter Taylor Reese, 11, and son Brayden James, 6 — whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Last month, the mom of three shared a sweet photo on Instagram from a day out with Hall and her kids.

"Fun day at Boomers, Hudson won the grand prize (1000 tickets 🎟) and bought everyone gifts… but for real he did… 😳 beginners luck ❤️," Haack captioned the family photo at the entertainment park.

She later posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Hudson sitting on her lap with all of his prizes.

Christina Haack family Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Haack previously told PEOPLE that she has changed for the better since she started dating Hall. PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the couple's relationship in July.

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," she said at the time. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

Haack said that Hall not only "brought me back my roots," but also reminded her what life is like outside of television.

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," said Haack.