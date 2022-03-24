"Life post divorce can be very complicated but love for my children and their love for each other never is," Christina Haack shares on Instagram

Christina Haack Shares Sweet Photo of Sons, Says 'Life Post Divorce Can Be Very Complicated'

Christina Haack is feeling grateful for her close family relationships.

On Thursday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a heartwarming photo of her sons Brayden James, 6, and Hudson London, 2, hugging one another alongside a caption about the pair's special bond. Haack shares Brayden with first husband and Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

"These two 😍. I am so impressed with what an amazing big brother Brayden has become. I'm not just saying it, I really am. He asked to share a room with Hudson and they have been loving bunk bed life," she writes.

"Life post divorce can be very complicated but love for my children and their love for each other never is. 🤍" Haack adds.

Haack and Anstead announced their split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage and finalized their divorce in June 2021. Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 11, with El Moussa, whom she split from in 2018.

The mom of three is now engaged to Joshua Hall. The pair announced their engagement in September of 2021 during a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.

Haack has often posted snaps on social media of Hall spending time with her kids. Earlier this month, she shared an adorable video on Instagram of Hudson as he unknowingly bothered Hall as he was sleeping in bed.

In the clip, Hall is laying in bed with a pillow over his face as Hudson climbs on him while shouting. "I made Josh a house. It's tired," the toddler says, referring to Hall.

"Poor Josh 😂😴," she captioned the post.

Last month, the HGTV star shared a sweet photo on Instagram from a day out with Hall and her kids.