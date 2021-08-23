"Someone's excited for his bday trip!!" Christina Haack wrote of her son Brayden, who celebrated his 6th birthday earlier this week

Christina Haack Snaps Plane Selfie with Boyfriend Josh Hall and Her 2 Kids Ahead of Family Trip

Christina Haack is continuing to celebrate her son's birthday with a special vacation!

On Sunday, the Flip or Flop star, 38, shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories featuring her two kids, Brayden James, 6, and Taylor Reese, 10, along with Haack's boyfriend Josh Hall.

The group snapped the photo while sitting on a plane as they departed for a trip in honor of Brayden's 6th birthday, which he celebrated earlier this week.

"Someone's excited for his bday trip!!" Haack wrote alongside her son's smiling face.

Haack grabbed the seat next to her daughter for the flight while her Austin-based realtor boyfriend — whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating in July — sat alongside the birthday boy.

Earlier this week, Haack and ex Tarek El Moussa rang in their son's birthday by sharing sweet tributes on their respective social media accounts.

Haack — who also shares 10-year-old daughter Taylor Reese with El Moussa, 39 — wrote on her Instagram, "Happy 6️⃣ Brayden!! 🎈 So feisty and full of life."

"I hope he always stays authentic, camera shy and always smiling!! I love being his mama!" Haack continued. "Raising my kids to be hard workers who respect everyone and are kind is my biggest life goal."

"I love you sweet boy," she added.

El Moussa called Brayden "Mr. Handsome" in an Instagram post of his own, which featured a photo slideshow of the young boy throughout the years.

"How is my little man already 6!?!" the Flipping 101 star wrote in the caption. "No words can describe how much brighter this boy makes my day."

"If you know Bray or have been watching him grow up on the shows, you know he's a ball of energy, crazy, silly, and is always making us all laugh but you also know that he's the sweetest boy with the biggest heart," he added. "I feel blessed every single day to be his and Tay's dad and raising him and seeing him grow up makes me the happiest dad alive. Happy birthday Bray Bray, I love you so much."