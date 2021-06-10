In an exclusive clip of Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast, Christina Haack's kids get real about their family dynamics

WATCH: Christina Haack's Son Brayden and Daughter Taylor Give Their Candid Opinions About Being Siblings

Christina Haack's kids are getting real on their family dynamic.

In an exclusive clip of Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast, the HGTV host enjoys a family day out to the bakery with daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5 - both of whom she co-parents with ex-husband and Flip and Flop costar Tarek El Moussa.

During a candid conversation over cakes, Haack's little ones get real about what it's actually like being siblings.

"Tay, Brayden's going to your school next year - that means he'll get to torture you," the mother of three jokes.

"Not if I torture him first," Taylor quips in response.

HGTV star Christina Haack's new docuseries "Christina on the Coast" Credit: HGTV

Though Brayden is excited to become schoolmates with his sister, he's is admittedly less enthused when Haack asks him about his role as an older brother to 21-month-old Hudson London, whom the reality star shares with estranged husband Ant Antstead.

"Do you like being a big brother?" Haack asks Brayden, her son hilariously replies with a grunt and an eye roll. "And there you have it folks!"

As for Taylor, she can't want for Hudson to grow older so he can "torture" Brayden.

"Imagine how fun it's going to be when Hudson starts torturing Brayden, and then Brayden won't be torturing you as much," Haack jokingly tells her daughter.

"Yes!" Taylor replies.

Christina Anstead Christina Anstead with daughter Taylor and son Brayden | Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram

Haack, who announced her split from TV host Ant Anstead in September, recently spoke to PEOPLE about how she's been creating a fresh start for herself and her family, and how taking time away from the spotlight has helped her stay grounded in the present.

"I'm focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive," the 37-year-old said.

"I'm focusing on myself and the kids and having fun," she added.

Because her life is often documented for both Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast, the designer says that maintaining privacy can be challenging - but it is possible.

"I think it's controllable by spending more time together, staying off social media and not reading things," she said. "And just focusing on the present and not getting sucked into it all."