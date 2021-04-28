Christina Haack shares Brayden, 5, with ex Tarek El Moussa and Hudson, 19 months, with estranged husband Ant Anstead

Christina Haack Jokes That It 'Took 19 Months' for Son Brayden to 'Love' His Little Brother Hudson

There's a lot of love going around Christina Haack's home these days!

On Monday, the Christina on the Coast star, 37, shared a photo of an adorable moment between her sons Brayden James, 5, and Hudson London, 19 months.

In the sweet snap, Brayden can be seen giving his toddler brother a kiss while taking a break from his iPad.

"Only took 19 months - but (today)they like + love each other 🤣💙 💋," Haack — who welcomed Hudson with estranged husband Ant Anstead in September 2019 — joked in the caption.

The HGTV host also posted a picture of the brotherly duo on her Instagram Stories, captioning the shot with three red heart emoji.

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/INSTAGRAM

In addition to Brayden, Haack shares daughter Taylor Reese, 10, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa.

Haack and El Moussa, 39, were married for seven years before separating publicly in December 2016. Their divorce was finalized in January 2018.

Last year, Haack opened up to PEOPLE about co-parenting her two older children with El Moussa amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing that they are a "united front" when it comes to their kids.

"Tarek and I split four years ago. That's a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we're totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day," she said, noting that their focus is always " 'What's best for the kids?' "

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Anstead Talks About Co-Parenting with Tarek El Moussa: 'It's All About the Kids'

"It's good we're on the same page — otherwise it would be a mess!" she added.

The mother of three announced her split from Anstead, 42, in September after almost two years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple had been struggling with their relationship since the birth of Hudson, saying, "After the baby, they started having conflicts."

Christina Anstead, Ant Anstead Ant Anstead and Christina Haack with their son Hudson London | Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

While chatting with PEOPLE last month, Anstead shared that he is currently house-hunting in Laguna Beach in the hopes of finding a place that he can call home for himself and Hudson.

"I feel like I need a home. It's been over six months now," Anstead said of his attempts to find a place of his own after moving out of the home they used to share while renting.