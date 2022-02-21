Christina Haack spent the weekend out with fiancé Josh Hall and her kids — daughter Taylor 11, and sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2

Christina Haack Shares Sweet Family Photo After 'Fun Day' with Fiancé Josh Hall and Her Kids

Christina Haack was all smiles during her family day of fun.

"Fun day at Boomers, Hudson won the grand prize (1000 tickets 🎟) and bought everyone gifts… but for real he did… 😳beginners luck ❤️" Haack captioned the family photo at the entertainment park.

She later posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Hudson sitting on her lap with all of his prizes.

Haack announced her engagement to Hall on Sept. 20 via Instagram and has often posted snaps on social media of him bonding with her kids. In December, she posted a group photo of her family posing in front of their Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night. 🎄❤️ 🎅," the HGTV star wrote alongside the adorable image on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, Haack shared a photo of her three kids in matching pajamas and grinning ear-to-ear as they posed for more pictures in front of the tree.

"The calm before the presents 🎁 😜," the reality star quipped in the caption.

Prior to the holiday, Haack exclusively told PEOPLE that she has changed for the better since she started dating Hall. PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the couple's relationship in July.

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," she said at the time. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

Haack said that Hall not only "brought me back my roots," but also reminded her what life is like outside of television.

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," said Haack.