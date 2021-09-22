Christina Haack Celebrates Daughter Taylor's 11th Birthday Two Days After Announcing Engagement

Christina Haack has a lot to celebrate this week!

On Wednesday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, paid tribute to daughter Taylor Reese in honor of her 11th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Haack, who shares Taylor and son Brayden James, 6, with ex Tarek El Moussa, shared a series of photos to Instagram featuring her daughter alongside a sweet message to her little girl.

"Happy 1️⃣1️⃣ Beautiful Girl 🎉🎉🎉 11 years and we've already had SO many adventures together," Haack writes. "Taylor is an old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid."

"Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere. Fun, smart, athletic, HAPPY, and always keeping us on our toes," she continues. "We love you Tay. ☀️ 🌙 ⭐️"

Taylor also received well wishes from Haack's second husband Ant Anstead. (Haack and Anstead were married from 2018 to 2021 and share 2-year-old son Hudson London.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor El Moussa Taylor El Moussa

Left: Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram Right: Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

"Happy birthday Tay! What a joy watching you grow into a fine young lady," Anstead writes on his Instagram Story.

Taylor El Moussa Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Haack's celebration for Taylor comes two days after she announced her engagement to her boyfriend Joshua Hall.

The mom of three shared three photos of her and the Austin-based realtor enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they were celebrating his birthday, with a diamond ring featured in two of the photos. The pair are sharing a kiss in the third.

Haack captioned the post with five emojis: A heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key and a ring. Fans took to the comments section to send their congratulations.