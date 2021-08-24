"Just because I don't post my every move of course [I am] shamed for it — we have 50/50 custody," Christina Haack told a follower who wondered why her youngest son didn’t attend the getaway

Christina Haack Claps Back at Fan Who Questioned Why Her Son Hudson Is Missing From Trip Pic

Christina Haack is defending herself.

The Flip or Flop star, 38, took a quick trip to Las Vegas over the weekend to celebrate her son Brayden James' 6th birthday with boyfriend Josh Hall and her 10-year-old daughter Taylor Reese. However, Haack's son Hudson London, 2 next month, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, wasn't there for the festivities — and the mom of three shut down a follower who questioned why.

"24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids - wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat," Haack captioned a group photo on Instagram Monday. In the image, the couple and Haack's two eldest children, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, were all smiles around a restaurant table.

The four seemed to be in good spirits, but one fan took issue with the toddler's absence.

"Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures," a fan questioned, per E! Online.

The HGTV star responded, "Just because I don't post my every move of course [I am] shamed for it — we have 50/50 custody. Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids."

"This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn't have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He's happy and well taken care of," she continued, per the outlet.

On Sunday, Anstead, 42, posted a video of what he and Hudson were up to, sharing adorable footage of his son in a smock, painting swirls on a car with a friend.

"And just like Daddy….. Hudzo starts painting cars…….," the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star captioned the bonding moment.

HGTV star Drew Scott joked in the comments, "Wait…is that my final coat?! 😳🤣."