WATCH: Christina Haack Reveals She's 'Never Had to Baby Proof' Until Son Hudson, 21 Months

In an exclusive clip of Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast, Christina Haack's son Hudson makes an adorable appearance while playing outside

Christina Haack's baby boy is always on the move!

In an exclusive clip for Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast, the HGTV host's son Hudson London, whom she shares with estranged husband Ant Antstead, makes an adorable appearance while playing outside with a soccer ball.

Haack, 37, is sitting on a ledge chatting with a friend when her son begins to teeter over with his arms wrapped around a soccer ball. "So cute. He's like on a mission now," Haack's friend says to the mom of three.

"Nonstop," Haack concurs of her son. "He wakes up at 6:30 and from the second he wakes up, he's into everything."

Haack, who also shares daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5, with ex-husband and Flip and Flop costar Tarek El Moussa, then shares that baby Hudson is the first child she's had to baby proof her home for.

"I've never had to baby proof until him," she says.

During last week's episode of the HGTV show, Haack enjoyed a family day out to the bakery with Taylor and Brayden.

During a candid conversation over cakes, Haack's little ones got real about what it's actually like being siblings.

"Tay, Brayden's going to your school next year - that means he'll get to torture you," the mother of three joked.

"Not if I torture him first," Taylor quipped in response.

Though Brayden is excited to become schoolmates with his sister, he was admittedly less enthused when Haack asked him about his role as an older brother to baby Hudson.

"Do you like being a big brother?" Haack asked Brayden, as her son hilariously replied with a grunt and an eye roll. "And there you have it folks!"

As for Taylor, she can't wait for Hudson to grow older so he can "torture" Brayden.

"Imagine how fun it's going to be when Hudson starts torturing Brayden, and then Brayden won't be torturing you as much," Haack jokingly told her daughter, to which she replied, "Yes!"