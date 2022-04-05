Christina Haack and Josh Hall's Sweetest Photos Together as a Family of Five

After Christina Haack and Josh Hall became Instagram official in July 2021, the mother of three began sharing sweet posts of Hall with her kids: daughter Taylor Reese and sons Brayden James and Hudson London.

Although Haak has always been one to post her kids on Instagram, Aug. 23 marked the first photo of them with their now-stepdad Hall.

She noted that since it was a one-day Vegas getaway, only "big kids" Taylor and Brayden were in attendance.

"24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids - wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat ❤️🎰" she captioned her post.