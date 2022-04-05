Christina Haack and Josh Hall's Sweetest Photos Together as a Family of Five
After a year of dating, Christina Haack and Josh Hall are married — making them a happy family of five! Haack shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead. Here's a roundup of Haack and Hall's sweetest family photos together
Christina Haack and Josh Hall With Kids in Las Vegas
After Christina Haack and Josh Hall became Instagram official in July 2021, the mother of three began sharing sweet posts of Hall with her kids: daughter Taylor Reese and sons Brayden James and Hudson London.
Although Haak has always been one to post her kids on Instagram, Aug. 23 marked the first photo of them with their now-stepdad Hall.
She noted that since it was a one-day Vegas getaway, only "big kids" Taylor and Brayden were in attendance.
"24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids - wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat ❤️🎰" she captioned her post.
Josh Hall Gets Outdoorsy With Brayden and Hudson
Whether he's enjoying the beach, playing in the snow, or biking in the woods, the Austin-based realtor is an outdoorsy guy. Alongside the caption, "Gone country," Haack shared a sweet video of her sons helping their stepdad in the yard.
Christina Haack and Josh Hall in Costume With Hudson on Halloween
The couple got in the spooky spirit when they dressed up in an out-of-this-world family costume with Haack's youngest son, Hudson, on Halloween.
Donning spot-on looks from the 1982 movie E.T., Haack dressed as Drew Barrymore's character alongside Hall as Henry Thomas' role, while Hudson dressed as the alien himself.
Josh Hall and Hudson at the Beach
Haack shared an adorable photo of Hall with Hudson at the beach in November 2021. The mom of three captioned the post, "As the oldest of 11 siblings (blended family) it's no wonder he's a natural at stepping up as a step daddy."
Josh Hall Hides The Elf on the Shelf for Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson
While Hall may have 10 younger siblings, he doesn't have kids of his own — but thanks to his relationship with Haack, he now gets to experience the fun of being a dad. The realtor spent his first Christmas with the family in December 2021, and the days leading up to the holiday were a treat.
"The elves got lost in the move and trying to get them here was a bit difficult. But they made it. Josh's first @elfontheshelf experience and he nailed it ❤️" wrote Haack on Instagram.
Christina Haack and Josh Hall Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family
Dec. 25, 2021 marked Haack's first Christmas with Hall and her kids. The family looked merry as they gathered in front of the decorated tree for a group photo on Christmas Eve — followed by another adorable shot of Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson in matching pajamas alongside presents the next morning.
Josh Hall Carries Hudson in the Airport
Hall sweetly carried a sleepy Hudson through the airport as the family traveled to Tennessee after Christmas. Haack shared the image on Instagram, writing, "Tennessee for a week with the family ❤️ to ring in the New Year!"
Haack purchased the farmhouse near Nashville as a second home in early 2022. "I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she told PEOPLE in May. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."
Christina Haack and Josh Hall With the Kids at an Amusement Park
It was a fun-filled day for the family when they hit an amusement park together on Feb. 19. Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson huddled up alongside their mom and Hall for a photo as they held their winnings and smiled.
"Fun day at Boomers, Hudson won the grand prize (1000 tickets 🎟) and bought everyone gifts… but for real he did… 😳beginners luck ❤️" Haack captioned the family photo.
Hudson Tries to Wake Josh Hall
Hall has his hands full with Haack's three kids, as seen in an adorable video she shared on Instagram, which shows Hudson unknowingly bothering him as he was sleeping in bed.
In the clip, Hall is seen laying in bed with a pillow over his face as Hudson climbs on him while shouting. "I made Josh a house. It's tired."