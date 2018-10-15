Why Tarek and Christina El Moussa's Son Brayden, 3, Was 'Taken to the Hospital in an Ambulance'

Brayden James is on the mend.

Christina El Moussa and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa‘s 3-year-old son is recovering after being taken to the hospital in an ambulance to treat his bout of croup which, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is “an infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and causes a characteristic barking cough.”

“So my Big Boy [had] Croup over the weekend while he was with grandma,” Tarek captioned a Monday photograph of little Brayden resting on a stretcher, wearing a hospital bracelet and monitor but looking to be in good spirits.

“It is always very scary to see your child having a hard time breathing,” added the HGTV personality, 37. “911 was called and he was taken to [the] hospital in an ambulance.”

“I’m sharing this to remind people it’s okay to ask for help in scary situations,” continued the Flip or Flop star. “The police and fire department are trained to help in these situations.”

Tarek ended his candid post, “Thank you to all that protect our families, communities and also country. And … of course … Brayden still looks cute:)”

Christina, 35, has yet to comment on social media about the incident. She and Tarek, who finalized their divorced in January just over a year after their December 2016 split, also share daughter Taylor Reese, 8.

Brayden seemed to be just fine by Sunday. On Tarek’s Instagram Story, the little guy sat on his dad’s lap in one video to help “drive” their golf cart, and had some Halloween fun with his sister later on.

The second clip captured the siblings playing with a bowl that featured an animatronic bony hand, while a photo Tarek shared directly after showed Brayden sporting a festive skeleton mask.

“Bray Bray monster,” Tarek captioned the latter image.