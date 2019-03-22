Christina Anstead is pregnant with baby No. 3!

The Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star, 35, announced she and husband Ant Anstead are expecting their first child together, due in the fall.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️” the mom-to-be announced Friday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding out an ultrasound photo while hugging Anstead.

“#5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar! 🚌 😂,” she joked in conclusion.

Christina shares son Brayden James, 3½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while 39-year-old Wheelers Dealers host Anstead is also father to two children: son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

Christina El Moussa Instagram

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead's wedding

Since meeting back in November 2017, the couple has been inseparable and made their relationship official with a surprise wedding ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home on Dec. 22.

“I am incredibly grateful to have met her,” Anstead told PEOPLE in December. “She saved me.”

Added Christina, “We saved each other.”

Now as they prepare to welcome their newest member of their family, the couple couldn’t be more excited about their future together.

Wrote the dad-to-be alongside a snapshot collage of their kids, with an ultrasound photo in the center, “And then … there were FIVE!!! (Well … four and a half! Will be Five in September)!! 🙏🏻❤️🔥🔥”