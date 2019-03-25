How Pregnant Christina Anstead Struggled with Infertility Before 'Miracle Baby' No. 3 on the Way

Christina Anstead just announced she’s expecting her third child, but before getting pregnant with her and husband Ant Anstead‘s “miracle baby,” she struggled with infertility issues.

The Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star, 35, is already mom to son Brayden James, 3½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. And shortly after the birth of her son in 2015, she opened up about her difficult journey to get pregnant.

After going through two attempts at in vitro fertilization — one of which resulted in a devastating miscarriage at eight weeks along — when Christina finally got pregnant again via a third IVF treatment in 2014, “I had to be really strict,” she told PEOPLE in 2015 of her high-risk pregnancy.

“I had to do one full week in bed. For 13 weeks after that, I couldn’t go for a walk and couldn’t lift anything over a gallon of milk.”

She continued, “At around six weeks pregnant I started spotting, so I thought that we lost the baby again.” But despite the scare, she later gave birth to Brayden via emergency cesarean section.

On Friday, Christina announced the happy news that she and Ant — who is also father to two children (son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise) — are expecting their first child together this September.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️,” the mom-to-be posted alongside a snapshot of herself holding out an ultrasound photo while hugging Ant.

Wrote her husband in a comment, “Blessed! #MiracleBaby.”

As the happy couple prepares to welcome the newest member of their family, they couldn’t be more excited about their next chapter.

Wrote the dad-to-be alongside a snapshot collage of their kids, with an ultrasound photo in the center, “And then … there were FIVE!!! (Well … four and a half! Will be Five in September)!! 🙏🏻❤️🔥🔥”