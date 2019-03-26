Pregnant Christina Anstead Shares First Baby Bump Photo, Opens Up About 'Brutal' First Trimester

Christina Anstead is overjoyed to be in the second trimester of her pregnancy, for more reasons than one.

Alongside her first baby-bump photo since revealing she’s expecting her third child (and first with husband Ant Anstead), the Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star revealed on Tuesday that she struggled with a “brutal” first trimester.

“Maybe it’s my age (35 — considered a geriatric pregnancy 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄) lol … or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray … but yikes it really blind sided me,” wrote Christina, referencing her son Brayden James, 3½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The mom-to-be — who showed off her belly under a long-sleeved gray top — explained that she experienced “nausea, exhaustion” and “too many food aversions” but is “officially back to feeling somewhat normal” now.

Christina Anstead/Instagram

“Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here,” Christina added. “Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual 😜. We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now ♥️.”

On Friday, Christina announced the happy news that she and Ant — who is also father to two children (son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise) — are expecting their first baby together this September.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️,” the star posted alongside a snapshot of herself holding out an ultrasound photo while hugging Ant.

Wrote her husband in a comment, “Blessed! #MiracleBaby.”

Christina Anstead and family

Before getting pregnant with her “miracle baby,” Christina struggled with infertility issues. Shortly after the birth of her son in 2015, she opened up about her difficult journey to get pregnant.

After going through two attempts at in vitro fertilization — one of which resulted in a devastating miscarriage at eight weeks along — when Christina finally got pregnant again via a third IVF treatment in 2014, “I had to be really strict,” she told PEOPLE in 2015 of her high-risk pregnancy.

“I had to do one full week in bed. For 13 weeks after that, I couldn’t go for a walk and couldn’t lift anything over a gallon of milk.”

She continued, “At around six weeks pregnant I started spotting, so I thought that we lost the baby again.” But despite the scare, she later gave birth to Brayden via emergency cesarean section.