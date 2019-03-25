Christina Anstead Thanks Her Fans for Their ‘Love and Support’ Following Pregnancy Announcement

Christina Anstead couldn’t be happier about her baby-on-the-way — and her fans feel the same way!

Over the weekend, the Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star, 35, shared a heartfelt message to everybody who wished her well after she announced on Friday that she and husband Ant Anstead are expecting their first child together.

Choosing an extra sweet way to share her gratitude, Christina posted an adorable photograph of her smiling daughter Taylor Reese, 8 — whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

“Love this happy, feisty girl,” she wrote alongside the image, which was taken at her December wedding to the Wheelers Dealers host, 39.

“I became a big sister at age 10 and I love the bond I have with my sister @carly.haack … Tay is so excited she will be a big sis Again at age 9.”

“Thank you so much for all the sweet messages.. we really appreciate all the love and support!” she added.

Christina also shares son Brayden James, 3½, with her ex-husband, while Ant is also a father to two children: son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

The HGTV star first announced she and her husband are expecting their first child together in a sweet Instagram post.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding out an ultrasound image while getting a hug from her husband.

“#5#Gonnaneedabiggercar! 🚌 😂,” she joked in conclusion.

Christina and Ant Anstead Christina El Moussa Instagram

Since meeting back in November 2017, the couple has been inseparable and made their relationship official with a surprise wedding ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home on Dec. 22.

“I am incredibly grateful to have met her,” Ant told PEOPLE in December. “She saved me.”

Added Christina, “We saved each other.”

While sharing a gallery of personal photos from their wedding last year, the British TV star shared that he has nothing but love for their “crazy” blended family.

“If a picture could sum up one half of a family it had to be this!!!” Ant wrote. “Crazy AF!!! But the right blend of crazy!!!”

“Never grow up… it’s a trap!” he added alongside a collection of silly emojis.

Christina and Ant Anstead with their children Rich Lander/CHARD Photo

Ant has also gotten the seal of approval from Christina’s ex-husband — and the reason has everything to do with his and Christina’s kids.

When El Moussa found out his former spouse and current HGTV costar had tied the knot, he previously told PEOPLE he was shocked, but surprisingly “at peace.”

“I think finding out [about the wedding] made me realize 100% closure. And it made me realize that it’s a good thing for my kids, based on what I know about Ant,” he explained, adding that he’s been getting the scoop from his kids about their new step-dad.

Christina and Ant Anstead with their children Ant Anstead/Instagram

“Of course I ask my kids about things they do, and what’s going on, and they always say good things about him,” El Moussa said. “So as a father, it’s good to know that there’s hopefully a good man in my kids’ lives besides me.”

His daughter, Taylor, in particular is adjusting well. “She’s smart. She knows what’s going on. She knows how the world works,” he said. “I think for her, maybe it’s a good thing too, to get some security in her life. I think stability is great.”