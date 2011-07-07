Christina Applegate's Personalized Mommy Necklace
Christina Applegate buys a Sadie necklace from jewelry designer Jane Basch.
Advertisement
|
Stars often show off their love for their kids with beautiful jewelry.
And new mom Christina Applegate is no exception.
Following
Four months after welcoming her little bundle of joy, the Hall Pass actress picked up Jane Basch‘s Name it or Claim It necklace ($479), bearing daughter Sadie‘s name.
“I felt my heart literally open up for the first time and like wrap itself around her. It was profound. And I’m more in love with her every minute of the day,” Applegate told PEOPLE after giving birth.
Want a mommy necklace of your own? Go to janebasch.com; the Florida-based jewelry designer has options for every budget.