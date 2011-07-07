Christina Applegate's Personalized Mommy Necklace

Stars often show off their love for their kids with beautiful jewelry.

And new mom Christina Applegate is no exception.

Four months after welcoming her little bundle of joy, the Hall Pass actress picked up Jane Basch‘s Name it or Claim It necklace ($479), bearing daughter Sadie‘s name.

“I felt my heart literally open up for the first time and like wrap itself around her. It was profound. And I’m more in love with her every minute of the day,” Applegate told PEOPLE after giving birth.