Getting back to work since giving birth to Sadie Grace in January has "been so rough," Applegate tells PEOPLE. "It's a really hard thing to do because you miss them. But I'm doing well.

Christina Applegate: 'It's Been So Rough' Heading Back to Work

Christina Applegate‘s latest sitcom hits close to home.

The new mom, 39, stars opposite Will Arnett in NBC’s Up All Night, a show about a couple who struggles to balance their home and work lives while raising their baby.

Even though the actress seems excited about her latest endeavor, her 6-month-old daughter with fiancé Martyn LeNoble remains her number one priority.



“Parenthood just changed me in the sense that nothing really matters but [Sadie],” Applegate explains.

“None of it really matters. The importance I placed on things prior to this moment, they don’t matter anymore. All that matters is I get to go in there in the morning and see her face. She smiles at me and my life is better.”