"It's a spiritual thing," the Bad Moms star says tearfully of the deep love she has for her daughter

Christina Applegate Gets Emotional About Daughter Sadie: 'I Love My Kid' More Than I Thought 'Is Humanly Possible'

Christina Applegate is anything but a Bad Mom.

Case in point? The tears that emerge immediately when the actress starts to talk about the love she has for her 5½-year-old daughter Sadie Grace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I love my kid … more than I’ve ever known [is] possible,” the Married … with Children alum, 44, tells PEOPLE before getting emotional and fanning herself while exhaling loudly to regain her composure. “Like, humanly possible.

“It’s a spiritual thing,” she adds. “I really love her.”

Image zoom

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In the interview to promote her new comedy, out Friday nationwide, Applegate adds that “the level of love” she feels for her daughter is what was most unexpected for her before she became a mother.

“I feel bad. There were times I didn’t treat my mom [actress and singer-songwriter Nancy Priddy] all that great,” Applegate, whose husband is Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble, admits. “I had no idea how much she loved me.”

“How much the love you have for them is indescribable,” adds Applegate’s Bad Moms costar Kristen Bell, who is mom to daughters Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 19 months, with husband Dax Shepard.

“How it immediately right-sizes all of your problems,” the former Veronica Mars star, 36, continues. “Kathryn [Hahn] always says when you’re not with [your kids], it’s like missing a limb … that’s what it feels like.”

Applegate also has some advice for moms-to-be who are experiencing pregnancy for the first time — exercises that will make childbirth a little more bearable.

“Prepare the area for World War … ” she starts, before dissolving into laughter.

“Like I’d walk up to some pregnant lady and be like, ‘Take care of your vagina right now,’ ” she jokes to costar Annie Mumolo. “Oil that thing up. Squeeze it.”