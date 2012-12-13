Christina Applegate's Blog: Mommy Style Tricks and Beauty Must-Haves

In her final blog post for PEOPLE, Applegate is excited to share some of her favorite things for Sadie - and what makes them so special.

Thanks for welcoming Christina Applegate for a four-part blog.

The actress, who stars as Reagan on NBC’s hit comedy Up All Night, is also mom to daughter Sadie Grace, 22 months, with fiancé Martyn LeNoble.

Applegate, 40, is the creative partner for FabKids.com, a monthly outfit club for stylish girls sizes 2-8.

She can also be found @1capplegate on Twitter.

In her final blog post for PEOPLE, Applegate is excited to share some of her favorite things for Sadie — and what makes them so special.

Being a mother means learning how to cut corners when it comes to managing your time and still looking good. This is something I’ve learned mostly through trial and error but the techniques I’ve learned up along the way — as well as my tried and true favorite products make all the difference for me when it comes to looking pulled together in a matter of minutes! Here are some of my favorite tricks:

The staple items:

Three or four staple items will take you a long way. Anything nicely cut that is unique and simple will go with virtually everything in your closet. I personally love Nation skirts. I could seriously live in the Massachusetts and Shanghai styles.

Ponytails:

A good ponytail is totally easy and totally chic! They go with casual and formal looks and if you pull the sides extra tight, they’re also like an instant face-lift. Great for when you’re feeling tired.

Beauty must-haves:

Meaningful Beauty by Cindy Crawford Glowing Serum — it really does make your skin glow. I also love the COMO Shambhala Body Wash in Invigorate – it awakens all your senses and when you are a busy mom, you’re going to need every single one of your senses to be in top form!

Outfit efficiency — for the little ones too!

Easy mix-and-match pieces that are good quality will make your little one’s wardrobe go a long way. And anything that makes the getting-ready-in-the-mornings process easier is a good thing. That’s why FabKids is all about head-to-toe outfits that save moms time, since the outfits are already put together. In just one click a cute, stylish outfit is delivered right to your door!

