Pregnant Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Enjoy 'Magical' Babymoon in Sedona

Christina Anstead and husband Ant are loving life as the couple enjoys vacation ahead of the arrival of their first child.

The pregnant Christina on the Coast star, 35, posted a picture of themselves while enjoying their ‘Babymoon’ at the L’Auberge de Sedona resort in Arizona.

“LOVING our #bucketlist trip / baby moon in spiritual Sedona. … this place is truly special… @laubergesedona is magical and peaceful at the same time. Just had dinner at the most romantic restaurant creekside. Can’t wait to explore the vortex trails tomorrow. #laubergedesedona #laubergeweddings,” she wrote.

“Sedona is literally MAGICAL!!! If you are seeking to chill and raise your vibration, it’s here!” the father-to-be captioned his set of hiking photos and video.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, are expecting a baby boy. Christina also shares son Brayden James, 3½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8½, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

The former Flip or Flop star announced she and Anstead were pregnant in late March.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” the star posted alongside a snapshot back in March.

Christina on the Coast premiered last month on HGTV and follows the real estate investor and her new husband, Ant, in their personal and professional lives as they flip houses in Southern California.