Christina Anstead Tells Husband Ant 'It’s Time to Pick a Baby Name' with 35-Week Baby Bump Photo

The next HGTV baby is almost here!

Christina Anstead shared a photo of her 35-week baby bump on Thursday and playfully told her husband Ant Anstead in the caption that it’s “time to pick a baby name.”

In the snap, the Flip or Flop star, 36, poses in her bathroom for a mirror selfie. Christina opted for a comfy-casual ensemble of white sneakers, black leggings and a gray tank top as she keeps one hand on top her ever-growing bump.

“35 weeks 🎉💙 – @ant_anstead time to pick a baby name ⏰,” Christina wrote along with the photo.

The mother of two — soon to be three! — has been documenting her pregnancy for fans on her Instagram account and just last week shared a bikini pic of her 34-week bump.

“This week, the baby is the size of a coconut,” Christina said in the caption. She also shared a photo of her most recent ultrasound, revealing her baby boy covering his eyes with his hand. “No photos please,” Christina wrote along with the in-utero snap.

Last month, Christina celebrated Baby Anstead with a “dreamy,” boho-inspired baby shower put together by her best friend and publicist, Cassie Zebisch.

“So grateful for my bestie/publicist Cassie for hosting the boho baby shower of my dreams,” Christina told PEOPLE of the special day. “It was such a dreamy day. Amazing friends, weather, decor and food … what more could a girl ask for?!”

The 24 close friends and family members in attendance enjoyed do-it-yourself crafts like planting succulents and making their own bath salts.

“There were the cutest craft stations,” Christina said, adding that 8½-year-old daughter Taylor “was especially into the bath-salt station. She was making bath salts for all the guests — and right when we got home, she jumped in the bath to try them out.”

As for son Brayden James, 3½, the highlight was the blue-frosted donuts and cake from Tammy’s Kitchen.

Christina added, “Baby Anstead is so blessed to enter into such a loving family — we all can’t wait to meet him!”