"She’s such a brilliant little girl and she’s full of life," the proud papa said of his daughter

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Hang Out with Daughter Taylor on Flip or Flop Set

It's a Flip or Flop family affair!

On Tuesday, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead shared a sweet photo of their 10-year-old daughter Taylor Reese on the set of their popular HGTV show as they continue to film its 10th season.

In the picture, the former couple — who also share son Brayden James, 5 — pose in front of a house as their child cheerfully holds up several paint chip samples.

"We had some fun filming with my baby girl and her mama! I’m telling you...Taylor rocks design!" El Moussa, 39, captioned the shot on his Instagram. "I’m so proud and excited for Taylor. She’s such a brilliant little girl and she’s full of life. I hope more than anything that she will be working by my side one day❤️."

The real estate expert then jokingly asked followers if his daughter should "get into design, investing, television, or all three" like her famous parents.

"What should we do with this amazing girl!" El Moussa added. "Let’s start planning her future...she is almost 11 🤣🤣🤣."

Anstead, 37, reposted her ex-husband's snap on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Love when Tay joins us on set!!"

The duo has co-hosted Flip or Flop together since 2013. They split publicly in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in January 2018.

Earlier this year, Anstead reflected on the "crazy ride" that has been their home renovation series, writing on her Instagram, "I can still vividly picture making a pitch video for flip or flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now. I was thinking no way will this go anywhere but whatever, I’m usually never not down to give something a shot."

"God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide," she wrote. "Even after babies , divorces, and engagements the show continues.... I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride - it’s been a lot of things, (including bug infested and rancid smells) but it’s never been boring."

El Moussa got engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 33, in July after one year of dating, and they are currently designing their dream home in Newport Beach, California, and planning a wedding for summer 2021.

Earlier this month, the Christina on the Coast star filed for joint custody of Hudson. She is seeking shared physical and legal custody of her son, PEOPLE can confirm.