Christina Anstead Reveals Son 'Will Sometimes Cry for Hours Straight': 'Newborn Life Is Hard'

Christina Anstead isn’t sugar-coating some of the more difficult parts of life with a newborn.

The Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop star, 36, welcomed her third child (and first with husband Ant Anstead), a son named Hudson London, almost six weeks ago. And since then, she shared Wednesday, it hasn’t been easy.

“I was dropping [daughter Taylor Reese, 9] off at school this morning with a screaming Hudson in the car (and I looked like a hot mess which is the norm the past 6 weeks) when she said something that really hit home. She said mom, do paparazzi still follow you around,” Anstead began, alongside a selfie with a sleeping Hudson.

“And I said no not lately. Why?” she continued in her Instagram caption. “She said well what if they got a photo of you looking like THAT 🙄😂 I’m like I wouldn’t care, that’s the least of my worries … this is how I look and I’m still out and about, this is how new moms look.”

“And she sort of pondered that and said she wants three kids and I have to live with her so I can watch them,” Christina added. “Well glad these past 6 weeks haven’t scared her off from babies lol.”

“Newborn life is hard. It’s not all instagram filters of perfection that people put out there. F that,” Christina continued, calling a presentation to the contrary something that is “misleading for new moms.”

“I haven’t been online or posting much because my hands are full — literally,” she revealed. “Huds is definitely a tough baby. He will sometimes cry for hours straight. We have had trouble with sucking (checked for tongue tie / lip tie) those were fine.”

For her newborn, Christina — also mom to son Brayden James, 4 — has “cut out dairy,” tried using Colic Calm and eliminated the likelihood of an acid-reflux issue since Hudson “doesn’t spit up.”

“What works is him tightly double swaddled in a dark cool room with very loud white noise … Hudson’s choice of spending his time is very unrealistic when we have a crazy 4 year old running around who definitely needs attention as well as a 9 year old girl who one-on-one time is her love language,” the HGTV star wrote.

Christina went on to give “mad props to all stay at home moms / moms with more than 2 kids,” because “being outnumbered is no joke.” (On top of being a parent to Hudson, Brayden and Taylor, Christina is stepmom to husband Ant’s two kids from a previous relationship: 13-year-old son Archie and daughter Amelie Rose, 16.)

“I go back to work in 2 weeks so it’s about to get even more crazy around here,” she continued. “I’m lucky because one of my best friends, Shannon @pinkdustcosmetics, is a new mom too and she does my hair and makeup at home before work and we get to have a one hour therapy/vent session, and I know this is a luxury.”

“So when you see me looking decent on tv know that I probably had a freaking crazy morning and it is what it is. I’m lucky because I do love my job and I’m excited to start some new episodes of #christinaonthecoast,” Christina said, concluding with, “Sorry for the long post — Wish us all luck. It takes a village lol.”

Ant, 40, jumped in on the comments to heap praise on his wife, writing, “You are literally a super human super star!!!! And doing an unbelievably great job at it too! You amaze me on a daily basis! Hudz is hard! Harder than I remember (it’s been 13 years for me!) but worth each and every moment 😍❤️ love you to my core!!! 🔥🔥🇬🇧🇺🇸❤️”