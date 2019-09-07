The joys of being a new parent!

Christina Anstead and husband Ant Anstead didn’t have a very restful night after welcoming son Hudson London.

“I always wanted to know what 12 minutes of sleep feels like…” Ant tweeted on Saturday morning, one day after welcoming their newborn.

“Now I know! Morning Hudson…” he wrote, adding a variety of love-filled emojis.

Sharing a screenshot of the playful tweet on Instagram, he added that he’d need some extra help feeling awake, writing, “Someone bring me ALL the coffee.”

I always wanted to know what 12 minutes of sleep feels like…… Now I know! Morning Hudson… ☺️❤️😍 — Ant Anstead (@AntAnstead) September 7, 2019

Although the couple may not have gotten much rest, little Hudson did!

After re-posting a screenshot of her husband’s tweet, the Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop star, 36, shared a sweet image of their baby boy fast asleep at the hospital.

“At least somebody is sleeping,” she wrote alongside the image, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

“Hospital Mornings with this guy,” she continued, adding a blue heart emoji and tagging her husband in the snapshot.

Image zoom Christina Anstead/Instagram

The couple announced the happy news with a series of adorable Instagram posts.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” she wrote.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” the new dad added in his own post.

Their baby boy is the couple’s first child together, while Christina shares son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9 this month, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie, 13, and daughter Amelie, 16 this month, with his ex Louise.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told PEOPLE earlier this summer. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”

The couple, who tied the knot during a surprise ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home in December 2018, announced that they were expecting in March.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” the HGTV star posted alongside a snapshot of herself holding out a sonogram photo while hugging her husband.

Christina and Ant chatted with PEOPLE about their “miracle baby” in May, reminiscing about how she found out she was pregnant the day after they returned from their honeymoon and “chucked the pregnancy test in the coffee cup” to clue her husband in.

“It was a massive shock, but you were right about holidays,” Ant told his wife of their post-wedding Bora Bora trip.

“When you go on holiday, you completely relax, right? And when you relax, you start to be in tune with yourself.”

Christina was diagnosed in 2009 with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition in which the ovaries produce an elevated level of androgens. She was told that if she wanted to get pregnant, she would require hormone therapy. She later experienced two failed attempts at in vitro fertilization and suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks before giving birth to son Brayden in 2015.

And she credits alternative medicine for her ability to conceive with Ant. “I went to an acupuncturist to help me deal with stress,” Christina told PEOPLE. “I explained to the woman that I had polycystic ovaries. She told me, ‘Oh, I used to have that too. I think I can help.’ She did some needle work, and six days later we conceived.”