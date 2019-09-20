Christina Anstead Gets Her Hair Colored as Breast Milk Leaks Through Her Tank Top: 'Mom Life'

Hair appointments, breastfeeding, baby cuddles — Christina Anstead does it all at once!

The Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop star, 36, gave her Instagram followers a candid glimpse at her life as a new mom to 2-week-old son Hudson London in a Thursday post that showed her tackling multiple tasks simultaneously.

Propped up in bed, Christina holds her newborn upright with one hand around his cheeks and one at his back, seemingly burping him as hair-coloring foils are clipped to her blonde locks.

Notably, a large wet spot can also be seen on her tank top, covering her left breast — an unmistakable sign of a milk leak — as she wears a sheepish expression on her face.

“#MOMLIFE,” Christina captioned the too-real image, on which supportive husband Ant Anstead commented, “☺️👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🔥🔥 love this! Love you! Cutest leaky boob mumma ever x.”

The couple announced Hudson’s arrival with a series of adorable Instagram posts. Wrote Christina alongside hers, “Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” the new dad, 40, added in his own post.

One day after welcoming the newborn, Ant joked about not having a very restful night, tweeting, “I always wanted to know what 12 minutes of sleep feels like … “

Sharing a screenshot of the playful tweet on Instagram, the British television presenter added that he’d need some extra help feeling awake, writing, “Someone bring me ALL the coffee.”

Christina — also mom to son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9 this month, while Ant has a 13-year-old son named Archie and daughter Amelie, 16 this month — took her newborn on his first outing at 8 days old.

Hudson accompanied his mama to a soccer game on Saturday to watch his big sister Taylor take the field, and the HGTV star documented the special moment on Instagram with a photo after the game.

While Christina and Taylor smiled for the picture, baby Hudson was sound asleep inside his stroller, wearing a tiny beanie as his head lolled onto his shoulder.

“Our first outing was a success. 👏🏼Hudson slept, Tay scored! ⚽️♥️,” the proud new mom of three captioned the picture of herself posing with her oldest and youngest children.